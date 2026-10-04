Google adds 'Skills' to Chrome for saving Gemini prompts
Google just dropped a new Chrome feature called "Skills" that makes using AI prompts with Gemini way smoother.
Now, you can save your prompts and pull them up in the chat window with a quick slash or click: no more copy-pasting.
Skills works right inside Ask Gemini, so getting help on web content or juggling tasks across tabs is easier than ever.
Chrome 'Skills' US English desktop only
Right now, Skills is only available if you're using Chrome on desktop in US English.
The feature comes packed with ready-made prompts for things like figuring out nutrition from recipes, comparing products across tabs, or pulling key info from long docs.
You can also tweak these prompts to fit your own workflow, and certain Skills will ask for your permission before they run, especially if they're performing specific actions such as sending an email or adding an event to your calendar.