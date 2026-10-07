Google adds split-screen AI summaries to Chrome's AI mode
Technology
Chrome's AI Mode has a fresh update as of April 17, 2026.
Now you can view AI-generated summaries and websites side by side in a split-screen layout.
No more flipping between tabs or losing track of what you're reading.
Chrome plus menu searches recent tabs
There's also a new Plus menu that lets you search across your recent tabs, making it easier to pull information together for research or study sessions.
For now, these features are rolling out to US users with US English, but Google says more regions are coming soon.
Just update to Chrome version 146.0.7680.174 or higher on desktop to try it out!