Google AI Studio builds native Android apps without coding
Technology
Google just made building Android apps way easier. With the new feature in Google AI Studio, you can create fully native apps by simply typing out what you want: no coding needed.
The apps run on Kotlin and Jetpack Compose, so they work offline and can use features like GPS, Bluetooth, and NFC.
Browser-based emulator and automated play publishing
Everything happens right in your browser, with a built-in emulator to test your app as you build.
If you've got a Google Play Developer account, publishing is a breeze: AI Studio handles listings and uploads for you.
You can also export projects as ZIP files or push them to GitHub for more tweaks.
Google says even cooler updates are coming soon, like Firebase integration and better Play Store publishing tools.