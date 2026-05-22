Google and Adobe unveil Gemini integration for creative apps
Big news for creators: Adobe is teaming up with Google Gemini, so you'll soon be able to use Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and Adobe Express right inside Gemini.
Announced at Google I/O 2026, this "Adobe for creativity" feature means you can edit images, design graphics, and prep videos without jumping between apps, making content creation a lot smoother.
Gemini agent edits from user descriptions
Adobe's creative agent tech will handle tasks like image editing or video prep using your descriptions in Gemini.
You stay in control of edits and approvals, whether you're tweaking portraits or converting images for Instagram and YouTube.
The rollout starts in the next few weeks, with more AI-powered updates on the way as Adobe keeps pushing its creative tools into new platforms.