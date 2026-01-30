Google and ICC team up to bring AI-powered cricket commentary

Just upload a match video or share a link, then ask questions like "What's happening in this over?" Gemini 3 Pro breaks down the action—spotting players, key plays, turning points. In demos with Women's World Cup clips, it picked out key moments.

Why should you care?

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicking off February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, fans can get match breakdowns from uploaded clips.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai summed it up best: "Now Google can help with your Googly."

This could make following cricket a lot easier—and more fun—for everyone.