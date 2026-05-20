Google and OpenAI combine C2PA and SynthID to curb misinformation
Technology
Google and OpenAI are teaming up to fight misinformation by blending their tech: C2PA and SynthID.
Announced at Google I/O 2026, Google will add C2PA credentials (which show how content was made) to its Gemini app for the first time outside Pixel devices.
At the same time, OpenAI will start using Google's SynthID watermarking in AI-generated images.
Companies aim to flag AI content
By combining C2PA's detailed metadata with SynthID's invisible watermarks, both companies hope to make it easier to spot what's real and what's AI-made, even after edits or screenshots.
This move could help cut down on fake content online and build more trust in digital stuff we see every day.