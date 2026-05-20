Google and OpenAI combine C2PA and SynthID to curb misinformation Technology May 20, 2026

Google and OpenAI are teaming up to fight misinformation by blending their tech: C2PA and SynthID.

Announced at Google I/O 2026, Google will add C2PA credentials (which show how content was made) to its Gemini app for the first time outside Pixel devices.

At the same time, OpenAI will start using Google's SynthID watermarking in AI-generated images.