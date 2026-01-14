Google and Penske Media clash over AI summaries in search

Why this matters for publishers (and the future of AI)

Google wants the case thrown out, arguing that its AI actually helps people discover content.

But if PMC wins, it could set a precedent that influences how tech giants compensate publishers when using their work for AI tools.

The case also spotlights how fewer people click on links with AI summaries—something studies have noticed across the web—and echoes similar lawsuits like Chegg's against Google last year.