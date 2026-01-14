Next Article
Google and Penske Media clash over AI summaries in search
Technology
Penske Media, the company behind Rolling Stone and Billboard, is suing Google for using its articles in AI-generated search summaries.
PMC says these summaries now show up in 1 out of 5 search results, leading to a big drop—over a third—in their affiliate revenue by early 2026.
Why this matters for publishers (and the future of AI)
Google wants the case thrown out, arguing that its AI actually helps people discover content.
But if PMC wins, it could set a precedent that influences how tech giants compensate publishers when using their work for AI tools.
The case also spotlights how fewer people click on links with AI summaries—something studies have noticed across the web—and echoes similar lawsuits like Chegg's against Google last year.