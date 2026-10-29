Google and Xreal challenge Meta with $1,099 Android XR glasses
What's the story
Xreal, a partner of Google's smart glasses initiative, has unveiled its latest creation - the Xreal Aura. The new device was launched at the Android Dev Summit and is powered by Android XR and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite platforms. The companies had previously teased these innovative glasses at Google's I/O developer conference earlier this year.
Device specifications
The design is similar to Meta's smart glasses
Unlike fully self-contained headsets, the Xreal Aura distributes its computing workload between the glasses and a separate smartphone-like unit.
This lets the eyewear display digital content without carrying all the processing hardware on its own.
However, users also have to carry this companion device with them.
The design is more similar to Meta's smart glasses than Apple's larger Vision Pro headset.
Tech features
It uses Sony Micro-OLED displays for better visuals
The Xreal Aura packs Sony's Micro-OLED displays with a 1,200p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 95-degree field of view. These specs are better than Meta's Ray-Ban Meta Display in some areas.
However, the device weighs more at 95gm compared to Meta's 69gm.
For audio, the Xreal Aura uses Bose tech to enhance sound while watching videos or listening to music on the go.
User experience
Aura can be used with many popular apps and games
The Xreal Aura is compatible with a range of popular Google Play apps and games, as well as dedicated XR experiences.
These include the NBA App for Android XR; Nevatars; Fallout: Factions; Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars; the NASCAR XR App; and the San Francisco Ballet Company's The Nutcracker.
Users can also connect a computer or handheld gaming console via USB-C to use it as an augmented display.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The Xreal Aura is available for order in the US, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.
The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at $1,279 with a limited launch price of $1,099 through December.
Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB variant costs $1,499 with a launch price of $1,299 through December.
The company plans to start shipping by mid-November.