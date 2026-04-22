Google announces AI overviews for Gmail to summarize work emails
Google just announced at Cloud Next conference that its handy AI Overviews feature is coming to Gmail for Workspace users.
This means you'll soon get quick, smart summaries and answers to your work emails: think updates on projects or performance, all without digging through endless threads.
AI overviews reach workspace and drive
AI Overviews aren't just for premium users anymore. They're rolling out across Business and Enterprise Workspace plans, plus Google AI Pro for Education, as long as Gemini for Workspace in Gmail and Workspace Intelligence access to Gmail are enabled, and end users have Smart features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet and Google Workspace smart features enabled.
And it's not stopping at Gmail: Google Drive is also getting these AI-powered summaries, for eligible Workspace and Google AI plans.