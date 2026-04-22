Google announces AI overviews for Gmail to summarize work emails

AI overviews reach workspace and drive

AI Overviews aren't just for premium users anymore. They're rolling out across Business and Enterprise Workspace plans, plus Google AI Pro for Education, as long as Gemini for Workspace in Gmail and Workspace Intelligence access to Gmail are enabled, and end users have Smart features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet and Google Workspace smart features enabled.

And it's not stopping at Gmail: Google Drive is also getting these AI-powered summaries, for eligible Workspace and Google AI plans.