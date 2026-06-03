Google announces Fitbit Air specs and guidelines for 3rd-party accessories Technology Jun 03, 2026

Google is opening up the Fitbit Air for creativity: it has released hardware specs and design guidelines so anyone can make their own accessories.

Announced June 3, this move lets third-party makers and indie designers get in on the action.

The new swappable "pebble" design, launched last month, has already inspired cool ideas like bicep bands.