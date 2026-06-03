Google announces Fitbit Air specs and guidelines for 3rd-party accessories
Google is opening up the Fitbit Air for creativity: it has released hardware specs and design guidelines so anyone can make their own accessories.
Announced June 3, this move lets third-party makers and indie designers get in on the action.
The new swappable "pebble" design, launched last month, has already inspired cool ideas like bicep bands.
CAD drawings ensure fit and safety
Google shared detailed CAD drawings with measurements and attachment information to help ensure accessories fit perfectly.
They're also serious about health: bands shouldn't block skin contact so heart rate and SpO2 tracking stay accurate.
Plus, all materials need to be skin-friendly (no harsh chemicals or substances that could cause irritation) so your do-it-yourself band won't mess with your workout.