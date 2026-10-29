Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon, its most powerful model yet

Gemini 4 Carbon ranks first on the latest version (v5.0) of the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, achieving a score of 59.

This shows major improvements in coding and agentic tasks, as well as key capabilities critical for cybersecurity defense.

The model has also performed exceptionally well on SEC-bench Pro (88.2%) for finding vulnerabilities, ExploitGym (54.8%) for exploitation, and CWE-bench (71.0%) for patching, according to external benchmarks.