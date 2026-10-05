Google announces Gemini intelligence to automate tasks across Android
Google just announced Gemini Intelligence, an AI upgrade for Android that takes multitasking to the next level.
Instead of hopping between apps, you can now automate stuff: think turning your grocery list into a shopping cart or using a photo of a travel brochure to find a relevant tour on Expedia for six people.
You will get updates on your tasks and can give the final go-ahead when they are done, so you are always in control.
Gemini Intelligence adds Gboard Rambler, Autofill
Gemini also brings some handy extras: Chrome's Auto Browse is in preview and limited to the Chrome desktop app on MacOS, Windows, and Chromebooks, Gboard's Rambler makes voice-to-text smarter, and Create My Widget lets you customize widgets with AI.
Autofill is getting an upgrade too. It will use information from your connected Google apps to fill out forms automatically.
The rollout kicked off in summer 2026 for the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, with more devices joining later in 2026.