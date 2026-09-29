Google appeals EU Digital Markets Act order over privacy concerns
Technology
Google is pushing back against a new European Union rule that would make it share your search data with other search engines and let competing AI services onto Android.
The company filed an appeal, saying the order, part of the Digital Markets Act meant to boost competition, raises big privacy questions for users.
EU sets Android and data deadlines
Google's team says sharing private search histories without proper safeguards could put user privacy and security at risk.
They also argue Android is already open enough, and forcing more changes could actually do harm.
Still, the EU stands firm, setting deadlines: Android must be opened up by July 2027, and data sharing has to start by January 2027.