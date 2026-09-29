Google challenges EU order to share data with AI rivals
What's the story
Google has appealed against a European Union (EU) decision that requires it to share user data with rival search engines, and make its Android operating system accessible to competing artificial intelligence (AI) services. The appeal was filed with the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union. The move comes as part of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), aimed at promoting competition among major tech companies.
Privacy issues
Google raises concerns over potential privacy breaches
Oliver Bethell, Google's Senior Director for Competition, said it would be forced to share private search data without adequate anonymization, user knowledge, or consent.
He emphasized that people use Search for their most personal questions and that sharing these queries without adequate safeguards could cause irreversible harm to user privacy.
Compliance timeline
European Commission's deadline for compliance
The European Commission has given Google until January 2027 to start sharing search data with rival firms.
The move is aimed at "rebalancing the playing field" in the tech industry.
Meanwhile, changes to Android are expected to come into effect in July next year, with hopes of fostering competition against Google's AI services like Gemini.