Next Article
Google Assistant on Nest devices getting friendlier voices this fall
Google is updating its Gemini-powered Assistant on Nest devices this fall, swapping out six of 10 voice names for new, friendlier ones inspired by plants—think "Ivy" becoming "Violet" and "Verbena" now called "Magnolia."
The actual voices won't change, but the goal is to make your interactions feel a bit more personal.
Gemini's reach is growing, now extending to Google TV
These name updates hint at a bigger rebrand as Gemini features expand beyond Nest to things like Google TV.
Google's also rolling out tools like "Deep Think" for AI Ultra subscribers, letting select mathematicians try out the latest tech.
It's all part of making AI across Google's platforms feel smoother and more user-friendly.