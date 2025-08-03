Google Assistant on Nest devices getting friendlier voices this fall Technology Aug 03, 2025

Google is updating its Gemini-powered Assistant on Nest devices this fall, swapping out six of 10 voice names for new, friendlier ones inspired by plants—think "Ivy" becoming "Violet" and "Verbena" now called "Magnolia."

The actual voices won't change, but the goal is to make your interactions feel a bit more personal.