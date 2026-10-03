Google bans fake bylines and AI-generated headshots on sites
Technology
Google just rolled out new rules banning fake bylines and AI-generated headshots on sites.
This update comes after it was discovered that some companies, like the company Brown Brothers Media, were using made-up journalist profiles to boost their traffic.
The goal? To keep things real and make sure you can actually trust what you're reading on Google.
Google urges accurate authorship for search
This is part of Google's bigger push to fight deceptive content online.
Now, Google strongly encourages adding accurate authorship information if they want to show up in search results.
It's a step toward protecting original journalism and keeping news legit for everyone.