Google brings 3-D emojis to Pixel Watch 2 3 4
Technology
Google just dropped a new update for its Pixel Watch lineup, finally bringing those fun 3-D emojis to older models: Pixel Watch 2, 3, and 4.
These 3D emoji were previously on the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel phones in Android 17, so it's a nice upgrade if you like spicing up your messages right from your wrist.
Google Aug-2026 security patch, emoji rollout
The update also packs in the August 2026 security patch and better gesture support, making your watch safer and smoother to use.
Google says they're working to roll out these lively 3-D emojis to even more devices in time, including brands like Nothing, Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, and Motorola, so everyone can join in on the emoji fun.