Google brings AI inbox to Gmail Android and iOS apps
Google is rolling out its new AI Inbox to Gmail's Android and iOS apps, so now you can see your tasks, suggested to-dos, and catch-up topics right from the bottom bar, no more endless scrolling through emails.
It's the same helpful setup desktop users have had, but finally on your phone.
Google's 'Help me write' adapts style
The upgraded "Help me write" tool now pulls information from both Gmail and Google Drive, making it much quicker to draft messages without bouncing between apps.
It even adapts to your writing style from past emails—handy for everything from project updates to team chats.
AI features available across Google plans
AI Inbox is in beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers, while the new "Help me write" is available on Google AI Pro, Google AI Ultra, Google Workspace, Google AI Pro for Education plans.
These updates are all about making email less of a chore with a little help from AI.