Google brings AI storytelling app Dreambeans to India

Google chose India as the first international market for Dreambeans due to strong demand from Indian users and the popularity of its services in the country.

Gozde Oznur, a product manager at Google, said, "India stood out for its high overlap of users across Gemini, Gmail, and Google Photos."

Downloads of the app in the US have dropped significantly since launch, declining 84% month-on-month to about 5,500 in October.