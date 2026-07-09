Google brings Gemini AI marketing tools to Indian businesses
What's the story
Google has launched a range of Gemini-powered advertising and commerce innovations for Indian businesses at the Google Marketing Live 2026 event. The new tools leverage artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across Search, YouTube, and Google Ads to help marketers improve customer acquisition, campaign performance, and measurement. The launch is part of Google's larger strategy to integrate Gemini into its advertising ecosystem.
AI integration
AI as a strategic asset for marketers
Google's new tools position AI as a strategic asset for marketers, not just an automation tool. The company revealed that 93% of consumer journeys to discover new products or services start on Google Search and YouTube. Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director of Connected Consumer Commerce at Google India, said, "Gemini is now the engine accelerating growth for our customers across our ads products."
AI tool
Business agent for leads
The highlight of the launch is the Business Agent for Leads, which is now in beta in India. The feature, powered by Gemini, lets advertisers embed an AI-powered brand agent within Search ads. This way, potential customers can interact with the business and ask questions before submitting enquiry forms. Edtech platform upGrad has already started using this feature to automate student interactions and improve lead quality.
Advertising solutions
YouTube BrandStack and affiliate partnerships boost
For YouTube advertisers, Google launched YouTube BrandStack, an India-developed solution that integrates campaign planning, buying, and measurement into one workflow. Axis Max Life Insurance was one of the first brands to use this product during the cricket season. The tech giant also introduced YouTube Affiliate Partnerships Boost, a new ad format enabling brands to advertise creator-generated videos where products are already tagged.
Campaign tools
AI Max for Shopping and AI Brief
Google is also expanding its AI-driven campaign tools with AI Max for Shopping. The tool uses Merchant Center data to better understand products and improve Shopping campaign performance. Along with this, Google launched AI Brief, a beta feature that lets marketers guide AI Max using conversational prompts. This way, brands can define campaign objectives, messaging priorities, and brand guidelines in natural language.
Campaign expansion
Performance Max campaigns get new features
Google is also expanding Performance Max campaigns with Retention Only Mode and Dynamic Remarketing. The new features are aimed at re-engaging existing and high-value customers with personalized creative. Demand Gen campaigns will now be available on Google Maps and support Merchant Center product videos, helping retailers showcase their products across Google's discovery surfaces.
Measurement tools
Upgrades to Asset Studio and campaign measurement
Google has also upgraded Asset Studio, allowing marketers to create text, images, and video assets using natural language prompts. The tool is integrated into Google Ads and supports English-language asset creation. To strengthen campaign measurement, Google announced the integration of Meridian, its open-source marketing mix modeling framework, into Google Analytics 360. This will allow businesses to analyze cross-channel performance using first-party data.