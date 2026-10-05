Google brings Gemini Auto Browse AI to Chrome Enterprise
Google just rolled out new AI features for Chrome Enterprise, aiming to make work smoother and more secure for businesses.
The highlight is Gemini Auto Browse, which can automate tasks across tabs: think turning Google Docs into CRM updates with almost no effort.
For now, it's available to US Workspace users.
Google unveils skills and security improvements
There's also a new "Skills" feature that lets you save and reuse handy AI workflows, so repetitive tasks get done faster.
To keep things safe, Google is giving IT teams better ways to spot unauthorized AI tools and weird activity at work.
Plus, with integration from platforms like Okta, even if someone's session is hijacked, binding authentication sessions to a device's secure hardware can render stolen cookies unusable, so your information stays protected.