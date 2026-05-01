Google brings Health 5.0 quick access widget to Fitbit Android
Technology
Google's rolling out the Health 5.0 update for its Fitbit app on Android, and it's bringing a fresh home screen Quick Access widget.
You can now pick up to six health stats you care about most, all in one spot.
No more flipping through different screens just to check your steps or other stats you've set.
Resizable widget and Google Health rebrand
The widget is super flexible: resize it, focus on a single stat if you want, and jump straight into features like Health Coach or refresh your data with one tap (plus there is a handy timestamp showing when it last updated).
The app itself is also getting a makeover with the new Google Health icon (Fitbit branding is mostly gone except for hardware) and this update sets things up for the upcoming Fitbit Air launch next week.