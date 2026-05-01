Google brings Health 5.0 quick access widget to Fitbit Android

Resizable widget and Google Health rebrand

The widget is super flexible: resize it, focus on a single stat if you want, and jump straight into features like Health Coach or refresh your data with one tap (plus there is a handy timestamp showing when it last updated).

The app itself is also getting a makeover with the new Google Health icon (Fitbit branding is mostly gone except for hardware) and this update sets things up for the upcoming Fitbit Air launch next week.