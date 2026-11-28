Google builds mirror dimension inside Chrome for AI security training
Google just built the Mirror Dimension, a kind of virtual internet playground inside Chrome.
Here, its AI agents can safely learn how to browse, solve web challenges, and sharpen their security skills without any real-world risks.
Mirror Dimension tests AI data protection
The Mirror Dimension mimics real sites like social media, shopping pages, and even online banking.
By testing AIs in these realistic scenarios, Google can see how well they protect user data and make decisions.
As Google software engineer on the Chrome AI security team Charles Qian puts it, this helps AI "the exploration space that we have to address is huge and the web is hostile" and get better at handling cyber threats, so future AI tools are safer for everyone.