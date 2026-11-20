Google builds mirror dimension virtual internet to train AIs safely
Google just built the "Mirror Dimension": a virtual version of the internet where its AI agents can practice things like online shopping and filling out forms, all without touching real user data.
It's a safe playground for AI to learn and make mistakes, the company announced via Google's security blog.
Mirror dimension uses gVisor and certificates
The Mirror Dimension uses gVisor tech to guide AIs through lookalike websites, plus special web certificates so the AI doesn't realize it's in a simulation.
This helps Google test how well its AIs handle real-world tasks (and even defend against sneaky attacks) without putting anyone at risk.
The big goal: smarter, safer AIs that can better protect users online.