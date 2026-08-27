Google Calculator icon redesigned with soft gradients and rounded buttons
Technology
Google's Calculator app has a brand-new icon, now rocking soft gradients and rounded buttons for the plus, minus, multiply, and equals signs.
The background is now clean white, matching the vibe of the Google Clock app, and the whole thing feels more modern and playful.
It's part of Google's bigger push to give its apps a consistent, updated style.
Calculator version 9.3 hits Play Store
The redesign comes with version 9.3 of Calculator, which hit the Google Play Store on August 27, 2026.
While it's mostly about looks this time around, it fits right in with other recently refreshed Google apps like Pixel Recorder and Pixel Weather, so your home screen might start looking a little more coordinated!