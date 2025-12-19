Google CC: Your new AI assistant for daily planning

Google just dropped CC, an experimental AI that helps organize your day by pulling together info from Gmail, Calendar, Drive, and the web into a single morning email. Think of it as your personal briefing—covering schedules, tasks, and any docs you might need.

What makes CC handy? CC scans your emails and events to highlight what matters most. It can even suggest replies or add calendar links for you.

The more feedback you give it on its summaries, the smarter it gets.

Right now, early access is open for Google AI Ultra and paid subscribers (18+) in the US and Canada—there's a waitlist but no separate price yet.

How does CC personalize things? Powered by Gemini models, CC connects the dots between your apps—like spotting when an email relates to a meeting—and gives you context-aware summaries plus suggested actions.

The experience gets more tailored as you interact with it.