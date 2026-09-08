Google changes European search results under EU Digital Markets Act
Google just switched up how search results look in Europe to follow the European Union's Digital Markets Act.
This comes after a hefty €460 million fine in July for favoring its own services in shopping, hotels, transport and sports results in search results.
The European Commission gave Google 60 days to fix things or risk even bigger penalties.
Google search redesign removes real-time prices
Now, when you search, you'll see one specialized search engine at the top, two with fewer details options below, and a carousel for stuff like hotels and restaurants, but features like real-time prices are gone.
Google says these tweaks mostly help price comparison sites instead of local businesses.
Earlier rule changes already led to a 30% drop in free, direct booking traffic to European businesses, and users haven't loved having to retype searches to get what they want.
Google warns these latest updates could make things even tougher for both businesses and users.