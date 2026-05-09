Google Chrome silently downloads 4GB 'weights.bin' for Gemini Nano

Chrome faces GDPR and emissions concerns

People are calling this move an overstep and say it might break Europe's GDPR privacy rules. Some think Google just wants to boost its AI stats.

Hanff suggests turning off Chrome's AI features to stop the download loop.

There's also concern about the environment, with estimates that rolling this out to over 3 billion users could add up to between six thousand and 60 thousand tons of CO2-equivalent emissions.