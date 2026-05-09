Google Chrome silently downloads 4GB 'weights.bin' for Gemini Nano
Google's in hot water after users found out Chrome was quietly downloading a 4GB AI file called "weights.bin" onto their devices, without asking first.
Security researcher Alexander Hanff spotted the hidden file, which powers Google's Gemini Nano AI features.
Even if you delete it, Chrome just brings it back when AI is enabled.
Chrome faces GDPR and emissions concerns
People are calling this move an overstep and say it might break Europe's GDPR privacy rules. Some think Google just wants to boost its AI stats.
Hanff suggests turning off Chrome's AI features to stop the download loop.
There's also concern about the environment, with estimates that rolling this out to over 3 billion users could add up to between six thousand and 60 thousand tons of CO2-equivalent emissions.
Firefox and Vivaldi offer AI controls
Other browsers are jumping in: Firefox now says it will disable all recently announced AI features with a single switch, and Vivaldi says it will always put user choice first.
With trust shaken, more users are checking out these alternatives.