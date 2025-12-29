Google Chrome still rules the browser world—even with new AI challengers
As of late 2025, Chrome is holding strong with a massive 91% share in India and about 65% globally.
Even though flashy AI browsers like OpenAI's Atlas and Perplexity's Comet have popped up, most people are sticking with Chrome—especially on mobile.
Why does everyone stick with Chrome?
It comes down to speed, stability, handy extensions, and solid security.
Switching to an AI-native browser means giving up saved passwords and history, which feels like too much hassle for most users.
Plus, Google has already added its Gemini AI right into Chrome (and other apps), so you get those smart features without needing to jump ship.
Are these new AI browsers really that different?
Not really—many are just tweaked versions of Chrome anyway.
As Aravind Putrevu from Coderabbit notes, "if that [AI] layer can exist as a Chrome extension, there is little reason for users to migrate their entire browsing life..."
So for now, Chrome's combo of convenience and built-in smarts keeps it way ahead of the pack.