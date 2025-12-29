Next Article
Universe's expansion is slowing down, says new study
Technology
A new study from Yonsei University suggests the universe isn't speeding up anymore—it's actually slowing down.
Researchers looked at 300 galaxies with Type Ia supernovae and found that after correcting for star age, the data doesn't match what scientists expected from the usual dark energy model.
Why does this matter?
Turns out, dark energy—the mysterious force thought to push the universe apart—might not be constant after all. It could be getting weaker and changing over time.
The team hopes to double-check these results with thousands more supernovae in the next few years, which could totally change how we understand our universe's future.