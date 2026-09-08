Google Chrome switches to 2-week updates to close security gaps
Technology
Chrome just switched to a two-week update schedule, rolling out with version 153 on September 8, 2026.
Google says this faster pace is partly about keeping users safer by closing security gaps quicker and staying ahead of new threats.
AI attacks prompt Chrome updates
With more AI-powered attacks popping up, Google wants to push out security fixes and new features faster, kind of like hitting "refresh" on safety every couple of weeks.
This move also helps Chrome keep up with other browsers like Brave and DuckDuckGo.
Plus, now that Chrome's leading the way, other big browsers are starting to follow suit.