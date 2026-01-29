Google Chrome's Gemini update: Smarter browsing lands in your tabs
Google just dropped the Gemini in Chrome update for Mac, Windows, and Chromebook Plus.
The headline change? A handy side panel for multitasking—just tap the new icon up top and you're set.
It's all about making your browsing smoother and more productive.
Nano Banana: Edit images right inside Chrome
Nano Banana is here to let you transform images directly in your browser—no downloads needed.
Want to redesign a room or add items from other tabs? Just use screen share and prompts in the side panel, and see results open in new tabs.
Tighter Google service integration + what's next
Gemini now connects with Google Calendar, YouTube, Maps, Shopping, Flights—and even lets you draft Gmail messages right inside Chrome.
Coming soon: Personal Intelligence for smarter answers based on your past chats.
Rollout details & who gets what
The update started rolling out January 28 in the US.
AI Pro/Ultra users get extras like auto-browse for logins and shopping; the side panel is available to all Chrome users.