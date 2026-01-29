Google Chrome's Gemini update: Smarter browsing lands in your tabs

Google just dropped the Gemini in Chrome update for Mac, Windows, and Chromebook Plus. The headline change? A handy side panel for multitasking—just tap the new icon up top and you're set. It's all about making your browsing smoother and more productive.

Nano Banana: Edit images right inside Chrome Nano Banana is here to let you transform images directly in your browser—no downloads needed.

Want to redesign a room or add items from other tabs? Just use screen share and prompts in the side panel, and see results open in new tabs.

Tighter Google service integration + what's next Gemini now connects with Google Calendar, YouTube, Maps, Shopping, Flights—and even lets you draft Gmail messages right inside Chrome.

Coming soon: Personal Intelligence for smarter answers based on your past chats.