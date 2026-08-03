Google Clock 9.0 adds live updates on Pixel Android 16+
Google just rolled out Clock app version 9.0, bringing a handy Live Updates feature for timers and stopwatches; right now, it's available on Pixel phones running Android 16 or newer.
Instead of the usual notifications, you'll see pill-shaped countdowns in your status bar that update in real time, making it easier to keep track without extra clutter.
Clock pill timers expand with controls
Tap the new pill notification, and it expands briefly, showing bigger buttons like "Pause/Lap" or "Pause/Add 1 minute," plus a larger countdown timer.
These updates always show up first, even on your lock screen and always-on display.
The feature is rolling out via a server-side update as of August 3; just start a timer and restart your phone to enable it.
Prefer the old style? You can switch back in app settings under notifications.