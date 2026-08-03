Google Clock 9.0 adds live updates on Pixel Android 16+

Tap the new pill notification, and it expands briefly, showing bigger buttons like "Pause/Lap" or "Pause/Add 1 minute," plus a larger countdown timer.

These updates always show up first, even on your lock screen and always-on display.

The feature is rolling out via a server-side update as of August 3; just start a timer and restart your phone to enable it.

Prefer the old style? You can switch back in app settings under notifications.