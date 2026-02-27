Google Cloud and ElevenLabs supercharge AI voice tools
ElevenLabs and Google Cloud are stepping up their partnership, unlocking a huge batch of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power next-gen AI voice tools.
This means global companies will get quicker, more reliable AI voices—perfect for when speed really matters.
Gemini models enhance voice assistants' capabilities
With Google's Gemini models now built into ElevenLabs's platform, voice assistants can handle more complex conversations and planning.
Plus, the Veo model speeds up video-audio creation for content makers.
ElevenLabs's solutions are available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, so businesses can get started faster, with simplified billing, procurement, and compliance.
Real-time AI in over 70 languages
This move is all about meeting the growing demand for real-time AI that actually sounds natural—and works in over 70 languages.
From finance to retail to telecom, expect smoother customer support and training tools that feel a lot more human.