Google Cloud deploys Gemini in India to keep data local
Technology
Google Cloud has started hosting its Gemini AI models right here in India, so both your data and AI processing now stay local.
This move tackles earlier worries about data leaving the country, and should make things faster and safer, especially for industries like banking, telecom, and healthcare.
Kurian highlights $15B India data centers
CEO Thomas Kurian highlighted a massive $15 billion investment in Indian data centers during his visit.
Google's also discussing opportunities with local partners to build more AI servers and support Indian businesses as they grow their own AI projects.
All of this helps put India at the heart of Google's global AI plans, making advanced tech more accessible for everyone here.