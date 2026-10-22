Google Cloud grants select enterprises access to OpenAI GPT-6 models
Technology
Google Cloud just rolled out OpenAI's latest GPT-6 models, GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, and GPT-6 Luna, on its Model Garden platform.
For now, only select enterprise users get access, but it's a big step: companies can tap into OpenAI's advanced AI alongside Google's own tools, making work smarter and more flexible.
Astra Sol Luna serve distinct tasks
Each model is built for different needs: Astra handles tough coding and research tasks, Sol is a budget-friendly option with solid power, and Luna keeps daily operations running smoothly.
With these additions, Google Cloud becomes the only hyperscale cloud provider offering access to all three leading closed LLMs, making things simpler for developers and businesses looking to level up their AI game.