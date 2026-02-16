Google Cloud, Invideo to launch AI tools for filmmaking
Invideo is teaming up with Google Cloud to bring next-level AI tools to movie-making.
Their expanded partnership will be on display at the India AI Film Festival in New Delhi, where Invideo will also announce three feature films developed in collaboration with major production houses.
AI tools will help in scriptwriting, storyboarding, etc.
The duo is rolling out advanced AI like Gemini 2.5 Pro and Imagen to help with everything from scriptwriting and storyboarding to generating 4K visuals, composing music, and even localizing dialogue—all powered by Google's top chips.
Every asset gets a digital watermark for copyright safety.
Invideo already has 30 million creators on board
With 30 million creators already on board, Invideo's move could speed up film production and cut out old-school bottlenecks.
Plus, it intensifies Google Cloud's competition with rivals like Microsoft and Amazon as India's AI-powered creative scene heats up.