Google Cloud pitches Genie, Veo and Gemini to cut costs
The gaming industry is struggling with high development costs and keeping players interested in new games. Most people are still playing titles from years ago.
Jack Buser, Google Cloud's director of gaming, thinks AI is the answer. He is pitching Google's tools like Genie, Veo, and Gemini to help studios save money and make games more fun.
Jack Buser cites Capcom, Square Enix
Buser points to Capcom using Google Cloud's AI to automate debugging, saving a huge 30,000 hours, so developers can focus on creativity.
Over at Square Enix, Dragon Quest X is set to have an AI buddy called Oshaberi Slimey powered by Gemini that chats with players.
While some gamers worry about too much AI in development, Buser says it gives studios breathing room to innovate and keep up with the fast-changing market.