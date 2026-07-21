Google completes 7,000km 'Nuvem' cable linking US and Portugal

Nuvem doesn't just connect two continents: it also runs through Bermuda and the Azores, plugging into a network that carries most of the world's internet traffic.

This move boosts Portugal as Europe's "Atlantic gateway," with officials saying it strengthens digital resilience and keeps data flowing smoothly.

Plus, thanks to Portugal's renewable energy-powered data centers and big tech investments (like Microsoft's AI projects), the country is becoming a key player in connecting Europe with Africa and the Americas.