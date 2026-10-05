Google debuts foldable Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel Watch 5
Google just dropped a bunch of new gadgets at its Made by Google event.
The big news: The Pixel 11 Pro phones now feature smarter AI tools and HiLight, which lights up an LED light on the camera bar in different colors based on who's calling you.
There is also the sleek new Pixel Watch 5 and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, showing Google is going all in on premium tech.
Google lists Pixel prices and specs
The Pixel 11 starts at $899 with double the base storage (256GB) and runs on the Google Tensor G6 processor.
The Pro Fold version comes in at $1,899 with high-resolution screens and wireless charging.
Google also launched its new tracking device, Pixel Tag, for $29, using precise location tech to help you find your stuff.
The new Pixel Watch 5 starts at $399 and brings health monitoring features to your wrist.