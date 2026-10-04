Google debuts Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Cloud Next
Google just dropped the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at its Google Cloud Next event, a big step up from Vertex AI.
This new toolkit lets companies build and manage their own AI agents, with over 200 models (like Gemini 3.1 Pro and Anthropic's Opus 4.7) built in to make everything smoother, safer, and easier to control.
Agent Development Kit enables subnetworks, security
Developers get an upgraded Agent Development Kit that helps AI agents reason better by working together in subnetworks.
There's stronger security too: each agent gets a cryptographic ID, plus a simulation tool so you can test things before launch.
The platform also connects smoothly with AWS and Azure through the Agentic Data Cloud, while Workspace Intelligence brings smarter project management right into Google Workspace apps by automating tasks based on how you like to work.