Google debuts Gmail live voice search and expanded AI inbox
Technology
Google just dropped some cool updates for Gmail at I/O 2026.
The standout is Gmail Live, a voice-powered AI tool that lets you search your emails by simply speaking, with no typing needed.
Plus, the revamped AI Inbox is rolling out to more users and now helps you manage tasks right from your inbox.
Gmail AI inbox adds suggested to-dos
AI Inbox now sorts emails into handy sections like "Suggested to-dos" and "Topics to catch up on," making it easier to stay organized.
You can mark tasks as done, dismiss suggestions, or jump straight into Docs, Sheets, or Slides from email cards.
Gmail Live will roll out this summer in the US for Android and iOS users with AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions, while AI Inbox is expanding to AI Plus and AI Pro.