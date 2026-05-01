Google debuts Gmail live voice search and expanded AI inbox

Gmail AI inbox adds suggested to-dos

AI Inbox now sorts emails into handy sections like "Suggested to-dos" and "Topics to catch up on," making it easier to stay organized.

You can mark tasks as done, dismiss suggestions, or jump straight into Docs, Sheets, or Slides from email cards.

Gmail Live will roll out this summer in the US for Android and iOS users with AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions, while AI Inbox is expanding to AI Plus and AI Pro.