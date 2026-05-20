Google DeepMind begins UK union talks amid defense AI concerns

DeepMind lawsuit and Google pledge reversal

These talks are happening as DeepMind faces a lawsuit from a researcher of Palestinian heritage who says he was fired for speaking out against the company's AI work for the Israeli government.

Things got even more heated when Google dropped its earlier promise not to allow its technologies to be used in harmful weapons or surveillance that violated international norms.

With Israeli officials crediting Google's cloud technology for helping military operations in Gaza, debates around ethics and employee rights at DeepMind are only growing.