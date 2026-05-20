Google DeepMind begins UK union talks amid defense AI concerns
Google DeepMind is now officially talking with UK unions after many employees raised concerns about its AI being used in US and Israeli defense projects.
This follows a recent vote by hundreds of London staff to unionize.
While DeepMind first said no to recognizing the union, it confirmed on May 20, 2026, that negotiations are underway and could soon lead to a vote on official representation.
DeepMind lawsuit and Google pledge reversal
These talks are happening as DeepMind faces a lawsuit from a researcher of Palestinian heritage who says he was fired for speaking out against the company's AI work for the Israeli government.
Things got even more heated when Google dropped its earlier promise not to allow its technologies to be used in harmful weapons or surveillance that violated international norms.
With Israeli officials crediting Google's cloud technology for helping military operations in Gaza, debates around ethics and employee rights at DeepMind are only growing.