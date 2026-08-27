Google DeepMind brings ALU and AMED to 6 African countries
Technology
Google DeepMind is bringing its AI-powered farming tools, ALU and AMED, to six African countries.
The aim is to help boost food security and deal with climate challenges using tech that's being expanded from India to Africa.
With $2.5 million set aside, these models will use machine learning and remote sensing to support farmers on the ground.
ALU maps fields AMED 15-day updates
ALU maps fields and vegetation, while AMED gives crop-specific updates every 15 days, so farmers can keep track of what's happening with updates every 15 days.
In India, these tools have helped manage unpredictable weather across millions of hectares.
Now they're being used to tackle global food insecurity as demand for food keeps rising worldwide.