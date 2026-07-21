Google DeepMind India team prioritizes coding to boost AI efficiency
Google DeepMind's India team is on a mission to make AI smarter and more efficient, especially when it comes to coding.
After Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai admitted Google is trailing in AI coding tools, the Indian team, led by Manish Gupta and Seshu Ajjarapu, put coding front and center, since its structured nature helps boost overall model performance.
India market shapes efficient 25-language AI
India's price-sensitive market is shaping how these AI models are built.
As Gupta put it, "there is an inherent interest in making models more efficient."
Their work has led to cool tech like a transformer that saves phone battery and cuts server costs, plus AI that supports 25 Indian languages for real-world uses like healthcare, and customer support.
The team's focus: making advanced AI accessible, and actually useful, for everyone.