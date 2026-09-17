Google DeepMind launches institute studying AGI societal and economic effects
Technology
Google DeepMind just launched a new research institute focused on understanding how artificial general intelligence (AGI), or AI, could change our lives, society, and the economy.
The idea is to get experts from inside and outside Google working together on big questions about where AI is headed, especially since there are growing concerns about safety.
Shane Legg heads AGI economic study
Led by Shane Legg and overseen by James Manyika and Demis Hassabis, the institute will dive into how artificial general intelligence, or AGI, might affect the economy.
With global talks heating up around AI safety, Demis Hassabis says this move is all about helping guide AI's future, making sure we're ready for both the risks and rewards that come with smarter machines.