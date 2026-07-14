Google DeepMind loses 4 senior researchers to Anthropic and OpenAI
Google DeepMind just lost four senior AI researchers to competitors Anthropic and OpenAI.
Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel, who helped create the Gemini model, are the latest to move on.
In recent weeks, John Jumper left for Anthropic, and Noam Shazeer left for OpenAI.
These departures show how tough it's getting for DeepMind to keep its best minds as rival companies ramp up their offers.
UK non-competes, US pull, pre-IPO equity
DeepMind's London base means UK staff face strict non-compete rules, which can slow down their moves: Jumper's switch to Anthropic was delayed because of this.
Plus, major AI research is shifting to Mountain View in the US so many are heading there instead.
Big financial incentives like pre-IPO equity packages from Anthropic and OpenAI make jumping ship even more tempting before these companies go public.