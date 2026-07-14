Google DeepMind loses 4 senior researchers to Anthropic and OpenAI

Google DeepMind just lost four senior AI researchers to competitors Anthropic and OpenAI.

Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel, who helped create the Gemini model, are the latest to move on.

In recent weeks, John Jumper left for Anthropic, and Noam Shazeer left for OpenAI.

These departures show how tough it's getting for DeepMind to keep its best minds as rival companies ramp up their offers.