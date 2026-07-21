Google DeepMind unveils 3 Gemini Flash models, pro rollout paused

The Cyber model is only available to governments and trusted partners through a pilot program, while the other two are focused on making AI faster, cheaper, and more reliable for everyone else.

Meanwhile, Google's rivals aren't slowing down (OpenAI is rolling out GPT-5.6 and Anthropic dropped Claude Opus 4.8), so it's a busy time in the AI world!

Google's team says they're still testing with partners and have started its most ambitious pre-training run yet for Gemini 4.