Google DeepMind unveils 3 Gemini Flash models, pro rollout paused
Google DeepMind just rolled out three fresh AI models: Gemini 3.6 Flash (the new "workhorse" with smarter coding and lower costs), the budget-friendly 3.5 Flash-Lite, and 3.5 Flash Cyber, which is built to spot and fix cybersecurity issues.
But if you were waiting for Gemini 3.5 Pro, that's on hold for now; Bloomberg reported that Google ran into some performance snags.
Cyber model for governments and partners
The Cyber model is only available to governments and trusted partners through a pilot program, while the other two are focused on making AI faster, cheaper, and more reliable for everyone else.
Meanwhile, Google's rivals aren't slowing down (OpenAI is rolling out GPT-5.6 and Anthropic dropped Claude Opus 4.8), so it's a busy time in the AI world!
Google's team says they're still testing with partners and have started its most ambitious pre-training run yet for Gemini 4.