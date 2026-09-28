Google DeepMind's WeatherNext Cyclones wins 2026 Gizmodo Science Fair award
Technology
Google DeepMind's WeatherNext Cyclones model has picked up the 2026 Gizmodo Science Fair award for its next-level hurricane forecasting.
This AI gave an extra day's warning before Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, predicting its rapid intensification with 80% confidence five days ahead (pretty impressive for disaster prep).
A recent Nature study also backed up how well it tracks cyclone paths, strength, and wind patterns.
Open-source model runs on minimal tech
WeatherNext Cyclones is built on years of storm data and can even spot rare, extreme weather events that are getting more common with climate change.
It's open-source and runs on minimal tech, so even communities with fewer resources can use it to stay safer during storms.