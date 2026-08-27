Google details Encrypted Client Hello requiring OkHttp 5.5.0 updates
Technology
Google is out with a blog post today recapping new security features from Google, all aimed at keeping your data safer.
The big highlight is Encrypted Client Hello (ECH), which hides the websites you visit, even from network operators, by encrypting domain names, not just the content.
To get this protection, app developers need to update to OkHttp 5.5.0 and switch ECH on.
Google lists additional Android security measures
There's more: carriers can now turn off 2G by default, blocking certain SMS attacks that target outdated networks.
Apps also have to ask before scanning devices on your local network, thanks to Local Network Protection.
Plus, Android 17 enforces Certificate Transparency, making sure all security certificates are logged publicly for extra peace of mind.